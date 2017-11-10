A significant cold front moved into the Greater Toronto Area overnight, creating dangerously icy conditions on some roads that are expected to last throughout the morning on Friday.

Temperatures plummeted to around -8 C in the early morning hours, though the wind chill made it feel significantly colder, about -16. There's a high of -2 C expected for the day with scattered flurries that will sputter out by mid-morning at the latest, according to Environment Canada.

Icy roads conditions are likely to persist throughout the morning on Friday, police said. (Michael Cole/CBC)

The sudden drop created problems for drivers. Const. Clint Stibbe, with Toronto police traffic services, said that officers responded to some 63 collisions over a 12-hour period. Some 45 collisions involved reports of property damage, while 18 included personal injuries.

Most of the incidents occurred in the northwestern, northern and northeastern parts of the city near the 401.

Drivers and cyclists should leave extra time for the morning commute, OPP recommended. (Michael Cole/CBC)

"We ended up with essentially a flash freeze-type situation, where there was ice on the roadways and obviously it led to some collisions," said Stibbe. "But we need to keep in mind that it wasn't ice causing collisions, it was driver error."

Commuters could also face issues during the morning rush hour, as well, as forecasters predict wind gusts of up to 60 km/h could create blowing snow and reduce visibility for motorists and cyclists.

#Barrie Ontario, tonight... #WinterHasArrived

Give yourself extra time in the morning to clear your vehicle of ice and snow.#SeeSnowGoSlow pic.twitter.com/iPNA7FWyts — @OPP_HSD

For those heading into the city, a substantial water main break has closed Lakeshore Boulevard W between Marine Parade Drive and Palace Pier Court. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area entirely if possible.

Stibbe said that drivers need to keep in mind that conditions are only going to get worse as winter approaches.

"Just take a breath. Slow it down. Because when the weather changes, you have to change your driving habits as well."

Lakeshore Blvd W is now CLOSED between Marine Parade Dr & Palace Pier Crt. Information received indicates that this morning there may also be a "solidarity picket" at The Ontario Food Terminal, located at Park Lawn Rd & The Queensway. Please plan your route accordingly. ^ma https://t.co/0y1UAj20cl — @TPSOperations

OPP were also warning commuters to slow down and leave extra time for the morning commute.

"Most of the time, the collisions we experience are single-vehicle collisions, drivers taking on ramps and off ramps too fast or possibly following too close," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, with the OPP's highway safety division.

"It really comes down the driver being alert and attentive."