Toronto police have arrested a man, 48, in connection with an "act of vandalism" that disrupted subway service for two hours on Friday morning.

The man allegedly entered a tunnel and "intentionally damaged" 10 TTC track switches, which led to the closure of the Royal York subway station.

Police said the man was arrested several hours after the incident with the tools they believe he allegedly used to damage the track switches.

No 'failsafe mechanisms' compromised

Service was halted between Kipling and Jane stations at about 10 a.m. on Friday to allow officers to investigate and TTC staff to complete some repairs, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC Toronto on Friday.

Service resumed around 12 noon.

Brad Ross, TTC executive director for corporate communications, said 72 shuttle buses transported riders between Jane and Kipling stations.

According to Ross, a train operator first noticed signal problems near Royal York station at around 5:25 a.m. Crews went into the tunnel and found that a piece of signalling equipment had been vandalized, he said.

Ross declined to comment on the nature of the vandalism, or explain how the vandal was able to access the tunnel.

None of the "failsafe mechanisms" in place were compromised, he added, so subway service could continue through the morning rush hour before it was shut down for the police investigation.

Ross aid the TTC would go out to examine if other equipment was damaged after the incident.

"We have an increased presence over the next several days of our special constables," he said.

Police believe the man also cut power cables to disable an airport beacon after he entered a fenced area in the area of The East Mall and The Queensway on Jan. 7.

The man appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, by texting TOR and s message to CRIMES (274637) or through the Crime Stoppers app.