Toronto police say they have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with an "act of vandalism" that disrupted subway service for two hours Friday morning.

The man allegedly entered a tunnel and "intentionally damaged" 10 TTC track switches, which lead to the closure of the Royal York subway station.

Police say the man was arrested several hours after the incident with the tools they believe he used to damage the track switches.

No 'failsafe mechanisms' compromised

Service was halted between Kipling and Jane stations at about 10 a.m. Friday so police could investigate and TTC staff could complete some repairs, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC Toronto on Friday morning. Service resumed around noon.

TTC executive director for corporate communications Brad Ross said 72 shuttle buses were operating between Jane and Kipling stations.

According to Ross, a train operator first noticed signal problems near Royal York station around 5:25 a.m. Crews went into the tunnel and found that a piece of signalling equipment had been vandalized, Ross told CBC Toronto. He would not get into the nature of the vandalism, or explain how vandals were able to access the tunnel.

None of the "failsafe mechanisms" in place were compromised, he added, so subway service could continue through the morning rush hour before it was shut down for the police probe.

Ross said following the incident that the TTC would go out to examine if other equipment was damaged. He also added: "We have an increased presence over the next several days of our special constables."​

Police believe the man also cut power cables disabling an airport beacon after entering a fenced area in the area of The East Mall and The Queensway on Jan. 7.

The man appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.

Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637) or through the Crime Stoppers app.