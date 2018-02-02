Subway service has resumed on line 2 between Jane and Kipling subway stations after it was down for about two hours as police investigated an "act of vandalism" in the tunnels near Royal York station.

Service was stopped at about 10 a.m. Friday so police could investigate, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC Toronto.

The transit agency tweeted that service resumed at about noon.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Royal York Station has cleared. Regular service has resumed on Line 2. #TTC — @TTCnotices

Earlier Friday, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross tweeted that 47 shuttle buses were running between Jane and Kipling. Riders could also use GO and UP Express with their TTC proof-of-payment.

Police and TTC are investigating an act of vandalism in the tunnels near Royal York Stn that is affecting signals. Forty-seven shuttle buses are running between Jane and Kipling Stns. TTC riders can also use GO and UP Express with their TTC proof-of-payment. More to follow. — @bradTTC

According to Green, staff first identified signal issues around Royal York station at 5:30 Friday morning. Further investigation "determined a deliberate act of vandalism to some of our equipment at track level," Green said.

"We did have failsafe mechanisms in place which allowed us to continue subway service through the morning," he said, adding that police then shut down service in order to investigate.

Green would not elaborate on the nature of the vandalism. Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu could only say that there was some sort of "tampering" with the equipment.

Police were on scene taking photographs and pulling surveillance video in order to establish a timeline and identify suspects, she said.