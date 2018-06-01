Subway service suspended between Lawrence West and St. George due to signal problems

Subway service has been suspended between Lawrence West and St. George stations due to earlier signal problems at the Wilson Yard.

About 60 shuttle buses were directed to the route.

Around 7:15 a.m., TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the signal issue had been resolved, but that service would continue to be impacted. Riders can expect service to return to normal by 8 a.m., Ross told CBC Toronto.

Riders will experience "longer than normal wait and travel times" on line one due to the problem, the TTC tweeted.

Customers may use Go Transit from Finch Station to Yorkdale Station for the cost of a TTC fare, the transit agency said.