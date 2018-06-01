Subway service resumes on line 1 after service delayed due to signal problems

Subway service has resumed between Lawrence West and St. George stations as earlier signal problems at the Wilson Yard have been resolved.

About 60 shuttle buses had been directed to the route.

Around 7:15 a.m., TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the signal issue had been resolved, but that service would continue to be impacted as trains were slowly brought back to the line.

Around 8 a.m., Ross tweeted that service was back up and running.

He warned of "slower than normal travel times" until the end of rush hour.

Full service has resumed on Line 1. Shuttle buses will make one last trip. —@bradTTC