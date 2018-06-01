Skip to Main Content
Subway service resumes on line 1 after service delayed due to signal problems

Notifications

Subway service resumes on line 1 after service delayed due to signal problems

Subway service has resumed between Lawrence West and St. George stations now that signal issues have been resolved.

Normal service resumed at 8 a.m. after outage due to problem at the Wilson Yard

CBC News ·
Commuters wait for a subway train at St. George Station on Friday morning. (Michel Bolduc/CBC)

Subway service has resumed between Lawrence West and St. George stations as earlier signal problems at the Wilson Yard have been resolved.

About 60 shuttle buses had been directed to the route.

Around 7:15 a.m., TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the signal issue had been resolved, but that service would continue to be impacted as trains were slowly brought back to the line.

Around 8 a.m., Ross tweeted that service was back up and running.

He warned of "slower than normal travel times" until the end of rush hour.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us