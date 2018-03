Subway service has resumed following a closure on Line 1 this morning, according to the TTC.

Subway service was suspended for approximately an hour Tuesday morning from Bloor–Yonge station to Union station due to a power off situation at Wellesley station.

TTC staff responded to a fire at track level caused by a faulty cable just before 6 a.m.

There may be residual delays for passengers along that line, according to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.