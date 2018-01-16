Service has resumed on a large section of downtown subway system after a morning fire in an electrical cable chamber in the area of University Avenue and College Street.

Electricity had been cut off by Toronto Fire earlier in the day after firefighters responded to smoke and flames emerging from the chamber just south of College Street. The intersection was shut down while fire crews extinguished the flames.

The chamber that caught fire contains both TTC and Toronto Hydro cables.

Trains turning back on Line 1/YU, at Union and Spadina Stations, due to a hydro vault fire at University and College (Queen's Park Station). #TTC — @TTCnotices

Subway trains began turning back on Line 1 around 11 a.m. at Spadina and Union stations while Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) crews worked to restore power to the area. Regular service resumed around 3:50 p.m.

​The TTC was running shuttle buses along University Avenue. Riders were also permitted to use GO and UP Express service with their regular TTC fare during the delay.