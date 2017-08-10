A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a video surfaced of what appears to be a person hitting and biting a dog on a Toronto subway.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) took the dog from the woman on Monday after they received the video from TTC Police Services on the weekend.

Connie Mallory, the OSPCA's chief inspector, said they were grateful for the help from the public, but the video was only a part of the evidence needed to arrest the suspect.

"A full investigation into the matter is what allowed us the opportunity under the law to remove the dog and lay these charges, " Mallory said in a news release Thursday.

The alleged incident caught on video took place on Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to St. George Station in downtown Toronto for a report of a dog being abused.

In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube, a woman appears to hit, pull and bite a small dog sitting on her lap on a subway train.

Video appears to show woman biting, hitting dog on TTC1:23

The woman has been charged under the criminal code with causing suffering and pain to an animal. She also faces a charge under the Ontario SPCA act with causing distress to an animal.

She will appear in court on October 11.

The OSPCA said the dog, a Chinese crested dog, has seen a veterinarian and is doing well.