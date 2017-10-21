Queen Station on Line 1 is closed this weekend due to the construction of Presto fare gates, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

Trains will bypass the station until 6 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, the TTC is advising its customers to access the subway system at Dundas or King stations.

The TTC says there is also no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. George stations this weekend due to signal upgrades.

Trains on Line 1 are turning back southbound at St. George station.

Dupont and Glencairn stations are closed. All other stations are open to allow customers to buy fares and board buses and streetcars.

Shuttle buses are operating between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations only due to construction. There is no shuttle bus service from St George Station.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station, the TTC says.

The TTC is also advising customers to use existing bus and streetcar routes that travel east and west to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or that travel north and south to Line 2.

There is additional services on these routes during the subway closure.

Wheel-Trans buses are operating between Sheppard West and St George stations upon request. Customers can request the service from any TTC staff member.