There is no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and Sheppard West stations this weekend due to signal upgrades.

The TTC said shuttle buses are operating but they are running only between Sheppard West (formerly named Downsview) and Lawrence West stations due to construction around Eglinton West, St. Clair West and Dupont stations.

There is no shuttle bus service from St. George Station.

Dupont and Glencairn stations are closed. All other stations are open to sell fares and provide customers with access to buses and streetcars.

Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus and streetcar routes connected to the Yonge Street portion of Line 1 or to use north-south bus routes to Line 2, the TTC said.

"Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure," the TTC said.

All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St. George Station. (TTC)

The TTC said customers travelling on Line 2 who want to head north should transfer at Yonge-Bloor station.

To ensure that customers can get to their destinations north of Bloor Street, the TTC said it is doubling service on nine east-west bus and streetcar routes on the Yonge Street portion of Line 1.

Bus and streetcar routes with extra service are:

7 Bathurst

14 Glencairn

32 Eglinton West

52 Lawrence West

84 Sheppard West

96 Wilson

109 Ranee

127 Davenport

512 St. Clair

Parking is restricted on Bathurst Street between Bloor Street and Barton Avenue to ensure buses can get through.

Wheel-Trans buses are operating for customers who require an accessible connection. Customers can speak with any TTC staff member to request the service.

Crews testing automatic train control signal system

In a news release, the TTC said its crews are holding mock service runs to test the new automatic train control signal system between Spadina and Wilson stations.

Crews are also doing "other essential work" as they prepare to open the Line 1 extension to York Region.

The closure this weekend marks the eighth of 11 planned closures on Line 1 this year as it modernizes its subway train operations.

In 2019, the automatic train control signal system will be completely installed. The TTC said the new system will be more reliable and will allow for a 25 per cent increase in the number of trains that are currently operating on Line 1.

"While the TTC does much of its subway maintenance work at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend closures," the transit service said in a release. "One weekend of work during a closure is equivalent to about five weeks of nightly work."