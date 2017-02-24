One north-south commuter route in the city will be closed this weekend, as subway service will be suspended on Line 1 both Saturday and Sunday.

The subway will be closed between Downsview and St. George stations for signal upgrades, according to a TTC notice. All trains will turn back southbound at St. George.

Shuttle buses will operate between Downsview and Lawrence West only (they will not go all the way to St. George). Riders are being asked to use east-west buses to get to the Yonge portion of Line 1, or to use north-south buses to get to Line 2.

"Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure," the TTC notice says.

Dupont and Glencairn stations will be closed.

Wheel-Trans buses will operate between Downsview and St. George stations on request.

Drivers should also note that parking restrictions will be in effect on Lawrence Avenue between Allen Road and Yonge Street, and on Bathurst Street between Bloor Street and Barton Avenue, to help keep vehicles moving during the subway closure.