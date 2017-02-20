A man has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked driving his car at more than 200 km/h on a Scarborough street early Monday.

Toronto police said an officer on patrol witnessed a 2015 Acura travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue near McNicoll Avenue at a high rate of speed at about 2:17 a.m.

The officer, equipped with mobile radar, clocked the man doing 203 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

No police pursuit

Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services, said the 24-year-old man pulled over on his own accord.

"There was no police pursuit whatsoever," Stibbe said Monday.

Police did not arrest the man but his licence has been suspended, and his vehicle impounded, for seven days.

Stibbe said the man was charged with three provincial offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The charges are stunt driving, or driving at a rate of speed 50 km/h or more over the speed limit, racing a motor vehicle, and speeding 203 kilometres per hour in 60 km/h zone.

He is due in court on March 29.

Police say such speed uncommon on city street

Stibbe said it's unusual to see such speed on a city street, and that it could have resulted in a death. No one was injured in the incident.

In a news release, police said stunt driving can endanger innocent people.

"You decide your speed. Physics decides whether you live or die," police said.

"Do your part to keep our roadways safe. Drive safely."

