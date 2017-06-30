A video showing a Toronto cyclist popping a wheelie and weaving in and out of traffic could result in careless driving charges, according to Toronto police.

The video was posted on June 22 to an Instagram account for a bicycle shop called My Little Bike Shop on College Street, just west of Ossington Avenue.

It was then re-posted on Friday morning by the Toronto Police Service with a message from Const. Clint Stibbe, who wrote that the cyclist's actions could be considered careless driving.

The cyclist appears to be riding down Yonge Street as he blows through a red light, crosses the median and rides onto the sidewalk. At one point he speeds past a hydro van, barely missing a worker walking by.

Const. Stibbe said the video showed the cyclist committing four chargeable offences, which could add up to $2,000 in fines.

"The relationship between cyclists and motorists is an adversarial one," Stibbe said in an interview with CBC Toronto."Everyone is fighting for a piece of their lane. This does major harm to the community of cyclists in this city."

Joey Schwartz, an advocacy director for the Toronto Bicycling Network and a bike safety instructor, said although it's clear that the cyclist in the video has some impressive skills, his unpredictable behaviour was putting people in danger.

"If you want to do stunt cycling it's best done in a closed loop," Schwartz said. He referenced the Sunnyside Bike Park at Lakeshore Boulevard and Ellis Avenue as a good spot to try out some tricks.

"This person was clearly putting people in jeopardy, including himself. I can't see how that would make it more fun for people to go cycling. In fact, it might turn some people off."

CBC Toronto called My Little Bike Shop and spoke to a man who refused to comment on the Toronto police Instagram post. However, the Instagram account for the shop re-posted a picture from the police on Friday with the following comment below: "I am a expert [sic], have been doing this my entire life and have NEVER had an accident or caused an accident while on the streets of Toronto."

The post continued: "I never tried to say I was not breaking laws or that I was above the law in any way. I am just disappointed to see that my petty crime is surrounded by the most extreme and serious crimes in our society on the police account."

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and call them at 416-808-1900.