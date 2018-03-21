Students and staff are being evacuated because of a threat made against a Brampton school Wednesday morning.

Chinguacousy Secondary School, near the corner of Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road, has been closed as a precaution as police investigate.

Peel Regional Police tweeted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, cautioning people to avoid the area.

#PRP in the area of Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road in relation to a threat at Chinguacousy Secondary School. please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/kVBmrEaH7W — @PeelPoliceMedia

Peel District School Board (PDSB) would not comment on the nature of the threat, but tweeted that "everyone is safe."

A message went out this morning by phone, email and text to parents telling them to drop students off at nearby Judith Nyman Secondary School, Carla Pereira, a spokesperson for the school board, told CBC Toronto.