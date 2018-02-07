Toronto police say a 42-year-old teacher is facing charges after a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted in three separate incidents.

Police say the 17-year-old was sexually assaulted inside the school between late 2017 and Jan. 29.

Officials did not name the school, but say it's in the city's east end.

Police say the teacher, who is from Courtice, Ont., was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on March 20.