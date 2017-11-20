As Ontario students prepare to go back to class on Tuesday after five weeks away, Ontario is shedding light on how they will be compensated for lost time in the classroom.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews said Monday that students who decide to withdraw from the semester because of the strike will receive a full tuition refund — something students had pushed for before the strike began.

All full time students will also be eligible to receive up to $500 for unexpected costs such as child care fees, rent and re-booked transit tickets.

Ontario Student Assistance Program aid, or OSAP, will also be extended into December to accommodate extended semesters, the statement said.

On Sunday, the Ontario legislature pushed through an act that ended the college labour dispute, leaving students unsure how to navigate dramatically condensed semesters.

"The likelihood that we've retained all the information that we did get in the 24 days that we had of school — it's going to be very difficult for a lot of students," Humber College studen Edith Denton said.

