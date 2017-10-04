The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sex scandal is standing trial on new charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of boys decades ago.

Gordon Stuckless, 67, is accused of sexually assaulting three boys between 1978 and 1984.

He is charged with three counts of sexual assault, four counts of buggery, four counts of indecent assault, six counts of gross indecency, and two counts of threatening death.

Court is hearing from a man who says Stuckless repeatedly sexually assaulted him at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens in 1978 and 1979.

Stuckless, who once worked at the famed arena, pleaded guilty in 2014 to more than 100 charges for the crimes he committed against 18 young boys between 1965 and 1985.

He was also convicted of two additional charges of gross indecency linked to two of the victims but cleared on two counts of buggery. The trial judge said that while Stuckless had "probably" committed buggery, that was not enough to convict him on those charges.

He was sentenced last year to 6.5 years in prison, but was given credit of six months for time served under house arrest. Prosecutors are appealing the sentence.

The former assistant teacher and volunteer coach had also previously pleaded guilty in 1997 for sex assaults on 24 boys while he worked as an equipment manager at the Maple Leaf Gardens between 1969 and 1988.

He was sentenced to two years less a day in that case, but that was later increased to six years, less a year for pre-trial custody. He was paroled in 2001 after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

He was convicted on three other occasions of sex offences against a total of nine underage boys, according to court records.