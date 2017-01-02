The Canadian opera community is mourning the death on New Year's Day of Stuart Hamilton, an award-winning Toronto-based pianist and radio broadcaster who was one of the country's top vocal coaches for more than six decades.

He died in Toronto at age 87.

Hamilton worked with Canadian singers including Lois Marshall and Maureen Forrester, and played concerts across Canada, and in New York and London as a soloist.

Originally from Regina, Hamilton was the first music director of the Canadian Opera Company Ensemble and could be heard on CBC's Saturday Afternoon at the Opera for more than 25 years.

RIP dear Stuart Hamilton. Canada has lost a musical icon. Thank you for believing in my talent.#canada pic.twitter.com/Q5u5aB1eYy — @OthalieGraham

His lifelong influence in the country's musical world also landed him many honours.

Hamilton was awarded the Order of Canada in 1984 for his contribution to the country's music, won the Toronto Arts Award in 1989 and was the recipient of the Governor General's Award commemorating Canada's 125th year.

Hamilton an 'operatic encyclopedia'

But he's perhaps best known for inspiring others singers in Canada's music community.

Many took to social media to remember his musical impact and well-known affinity for leather clothing.

Remembering #stuarthamilton today. What a musical legacy he leaves behind. RIP.#opera — @HegedusStephen

"I'm now imagining him, the confirmed atheist, surprised but nevertheless coaching all the singers in heaven with tremendous aplomb ... wearing white leather chaps and a magnificent pair of wings," wrote mezzo-soprano Ramona Carmelly in a Facebook post.

"Heaven just gained an amazing, inspirational, flamboyant, kind coach, who's instruction was far more than just the pronunciation and vocal line," echoed tenor Stephen Bell.

A friend of the family, a brilliant, funny and charming man, died today. He was kind to me. RIP Stuart Hamilton. — @KJanicki

In a blog post on Sunday, Toronto-based pianist and vocal coach David Eliakis called Hamilton an incredible coach, a huge inspiration and an "operatic encyclopedia."

"I remember walking into his studio at College Park; he greeted me in his Harley Davidson t-shirt and full leather ensemble, and within minutes he had made me feel so at ease, and so ready to enjoy making beautiful music," he wrote.

Saddened to hear of the death of Stuart Hamilton. Inspiring, encouraging, FUNNY, clever coach to generations of Canadian singers. 🇨🇦💔⭐ — @RebeccaCaine

"I couldn't get over the amount of information coming out of this man, and how he was able to deliver it in a way that made it feel more like a group of friends discovering the joy of music making rather than it feeling like a lecture of information I've heard a thousand times before," Eliakis added.