Falling trees crushed numerous cars and knocked down hydro wires overnight during a wind warning that was in place for Toronto and parts of the GTA.

Wind gusts at Pearson International Airport reached up to 102 km/h at 2 a.m.

Emergency services were kept busy with multiple calls about fallen trees, downed hydro wires and blowing debris throughout the night and into the morning.

A large tree fell onto a car causing heavy damage to the vehicle on Bushell Avenue near Pape and Gerrard.

A large tree was blown onto a car on Bushell Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Another tree fell onto a car on Glengarry Avenue. The homeowner who surveyed the damage told CBC he was just happy nobody was hurt.

On Pape Avenue, garbage cans and shopping carts were blown across the roadway.

Garbage cans and shopping carts were blown across the roadway on Pape Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"We've also had some wires down where tree branches have fallen onto hydro wires," said Toronto Fire captain Adrian Ratushniak. "We respond to make sure that there's nobody injured by the electrical issue that unfolds thereafter."

Strong winds also contributed to a power outage in Vaughan that affected 1,500 customers this morning. Power there has since been restored.

The wind warning Environment Canada issued was lifted this morning.