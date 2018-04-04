'Very strong' winds stirred up by arctic cold front will slam GTA

An arctic cold front will push across the GTA on Wednesday morning, bringing with it winds gusts up to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency has issued a wind warning for the area and many of the surrounding regions. "Very strong" westerly winds are forecast to develop, reaching a peak at some point in the afternoon and diminishing into the evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," said Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Power outages are also possible, according to the warning. A special weather statement has also been issued for most of southwestern Ontario, meaning the area will see strong winds that will cap out at 80 km/h.