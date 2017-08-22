The union representing striking ground crew workers at Canada's busiest airport says it has received a new contract offer that will be voted on tomorrow.

About 700 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and other ground crew employed by Swissport at Toronto's Pearson International Airport have been on strike since late July.

Swissport services several major airlines at the airport, including Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

Christopher Monette, a spokesman for the union representing the workers, says Swissport extended the offer on Monday night after a week of negotiations.

The ground crew strike will end if the Swissport workers vote to approve the new deal.

Monette says details of the latest offer won't be released until union members finish voting.

Workers have complained of scheduling issues, a wage freeze, and a lack of respect from Swissport for their work.