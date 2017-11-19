Hundreds of thousands of college students are expected to be back in class this week after the provincial government passed back-to-work legislation Sunday to end a five-week strike by Ontario college faculty.

The Liberals introduced the six-page page bill Friday after college faculty overwhelmingly rejected the college employer council's last offer by 86 per cent.

The bill was blocked by the NDP and all parties agreed to work through the weekend to finish the process.

It passed in Queen's Park Sunday afternoon 39-18.

The 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians have been on the picket line since Oct. 16

