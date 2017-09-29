The 34-day strike that closed the Toronto Zoo this spring cost the city $4 million in lost revenue, according to a new report.

The zoo's attendance and revenue report went to city hall Thursday, and spells out the dramatic impact of the labour disruption.

The Zoo says it lost 218,000 visitors during the strike, along with an additional 62,000 due to cancelled school groups and camps even after the zoo re-opened in mid-June.

Lost visitors contributed to a $6.3 million revenue loss during the extended closure, though the loss was partially offset by savings such as unpaid wages during the strike.

Around 400 workers with CUPE Local 1600 walked off the job in May over concerns about job security. The two sides reached a new four-year agreement in June.

After the rough spring, the Toronto Zoo said attendance and revenue has rebounded nicely. A zoo spokesperson told CBC Toronto the $4 million in net losses is not expected to increase.

"At this point, a strong summer and a great September lead us to conclude that this forecast remains achievable," said Jennifer Tracey, adding attendance figures are now tracking ahead of predictions.

So far in September, the zoo has seen 13 per cent more visitors than it did last year at the same time.