Crews are extracting an SUV from a streetcar tunnel leading to Union Station after a motorist drove nearly 800 metres inside and then fled, leaving his car behind.

The driver made it from the tunnel entrance Queens Quay West "up to Union Station, where the streetcars offload and load passengers," said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross. "We don't have any sense of how or why this happened but it did."

This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw — @bradTTC

Ross said that the entrance to the streetcar tunnel is clearly marked, but also said this has happened a handful of times before.

"There's lots of signage, lots of flashing lights to indicate to motorists that this is a no-go zone," he said.

The car, which drove into the tunnel at around 4:30 a.m., has caused major disruptions for commuters who rely on the streetcar.

"The 509 and the 510 are affected, they are turning back at Queens Quay and Spadina," said Ross. The TTC is running buses from Union to that intersection, but Ross said that a commuter's best bet "is to walk."

A crane normally used to lift and carry rail in the subway system is now working to pull the SUV out. Ross estimates that the operation should be wrapped up by noon.

Never thought I'd get to tweet the word "extraction." But extraction now under way. pic.twitter.com/jR9FVlgfdh — @bradTTC

As for the driver, Ross said that he believed Toronto police have been in communication with them.