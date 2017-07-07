The 504 King streetcar has returned to regular service after two streetcars collided on King Street at Peter Street early Friday morning.

A 509 Harbourfront car rear-ended a 504 King car while both were travelling westbound, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

One driver, 46, suffered a back injury and was transported to St. Michael's Hospital.

The second driver, 38, was assessed at the scene. Two other passengers were also looked at by paramedics.

TTC officials were moving the streetcars out of the area shortly before 7 a.m. Service resumed shortly before 7:30 a.m.