Two drivers whose alleged street racing in Mississauga resulted in the death of one person have been granted bail on Wednesday.

The drivers, both men, 20 and 22, were charged with criminal negligence causing death and seven other charges after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Monday night, killing 19-year-old Rabab Arshad of Milton, Ont.

The other charges they face include dangerous driving causing death, and criminal negligence causing death by street racing.

The men, one of whom had what appeared to be a sling on his arm, had family and friends attend the hearing in the courtroom. When it was over, one of the men hugged some of the people who attended and was seen crying.

Peel Regional Police say the crash happened Monday at approximately 11 p.m. near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

The vehicles, a Mitsubishi Eclipse and a Ford Fusion, began speeding down Eglinton Avenue West after leaving a nearby restaurant.

After coming into slight contact with each other when approaching Mavis Road, the Eclipse lost control and hit a pole at the intersection ejecting Arshad from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash also seriously injured a woman, 21, and left one of the accused, the 20-year-old male driver, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel Paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre, initially in critical condition, and the man to a local hospital. The woman's injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

The other accused, the 22-year-old male driver, was not injured.

Police allege the vehicles were racing before one of the vehicles, containing three people, struck the pole.