Stratford Festival opening night cancelled following threat, theatres evacuated

The opening night of the Stratford Festival has been cancelled and two theatres have been evacuated following a threat of some kind, organizers say.

Stratford, Ont., police say the Avon Theatre and Festival Theatre have both been cleared "as a precaution," but they have not elaborated on the nature of the threat.

The festival was to launch with a performance of Shakespeare's The Tempest by director Antoni Cimolino.

The public is being advised to stay away from the festival and the Upper Queen's area near Avon Theatre.

More to come