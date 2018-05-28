The opening night of the Stratford Festival has been cancelled following a bomb threat, organizers say.

Stratford, Ont., police say they were called to the scene at approximately 6:45 p.m. about explosives being placed at the festival.

The Avon and Festival theatre staff were immediately advised and both theatres were cleared "as a precaution," say police.

The public is being advised to stay away from the festival and the Upper Queen's area near the Avon Theatre.

We're saddened to announce that there was a bomb threat made against a Festival Theatre tonight. To ensure the safety of our patrons and staff we have canceled the Opening of The Tempest. All ticket buyers will be contacted and reimbursed by us. —@stratfest The festival was to launch with a performance of Shakespeare's The Tempest by director Antoni Cimolino. In a tweet, festival organizers said they were "saddened" by news of the threat.

"I am sitting with Martha Henry who is holding Prospero's staff," Cimoloni said in a statement. "She will work her magic soon."

Henry, an early graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada, made her Stratford debut as Miranda in a 1962 production of The Tempest. This year she was set to play the role of Prospero, a role usually reserved for men.

Theatre reviewer Keith Tomasek had just arrived in Stratford when he saw local police cars blocking access to the theatre.

"There were just hundreds of people all dressed up for a gala opening night with literally nowhere to go," he said.

Theatregoers were told there was some sort of security threat and exited "very calmly," he said.

"There was never any sign of panic. Cars, limousines that were approaching the theatre, they had to be turned back. People had made big plans for the evening and everyone was very calm for sure."

Tomasek said he's never seen an opening night shut down because of a threat.