Stranger told teen 'I want your life' before slashing his throat, say police

Toronto police are warning the public after two 15-year-old boys were stabbed by a stranger while walking on a quiet suburban street in Scarborough.

The suspect, described as a white man of average build with very short dark hair and full beard, is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous.

Staff Sgt. Gerry Heaney described the "very, very troubling" incident as a "totally unprovoked attempted murder-assault."

The teens were walking near the residential intersection of Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail on Tuesday afternoon at about 4:45 p.m when the man approached.

"The suspect had grabbed one of the victims, put him in a headlock," said Heaney. "The victim asked, what do you want, and he indicated, 'I want your life.'"

He then slashed the teen in the "neck area" before attempting to stab the other boy and running away.

The boy who was stabbed in the throat had been in life-threatening condition.

He has since improved, though his injuries are still considered serious. The other teen boy escaped with minor injuries.

A grainy surveillance image of the suspect has been released by police in the hopes that someone will recognize him. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and does not speak with an accent, Heaney said.

The public is warned not to approach the man if they see him and to immediately call 911.