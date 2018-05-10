Skip to Main Content
Storefront, fire hydrant damaged after car slams into building in Riverside

A driver is uninjured after a car slammed into a building in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Police say one car rear-ended another, causing it to lose control and hit a storefront

CBC News ·
Police say city inspectors have been called in to assess any potential structural damage to the building. (Natalie Holdway/CBC)

Police were called just before 9 a.m. for a collision at Queen Street East and Grant Street.

They say two cars were traveling eastbound on Queen Street when one rear-ended the other. The car that was hit lost control and went into a building on the north side of the street.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the building's facade and a fire hydrant were damaged. 

City inspectors have been called to assess any potential structural damage.

