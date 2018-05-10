A driver is uninjured after a car slammed into a building in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. for a collision at Queen Street East and Grant Street.

They say two cars were traveling eastbound on Queen Street when one rear-ended the other. The car that was hit lost control and went into a building on the north side of the street.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the building's facade and a fire hydrant were damaged.

City inspectors have been called to assess any potential structural damage.