Toronto police are looking for the public's help identifying a man they allege is breaking into apartment storage lockers and commercial buildings across the downtown core.

Between last Nov. 18 and Thursday, a man gained entry to residential buildings "in and around the downtown core," according to a police news release.

Once inside, the man damaged property, including multiple storage lockers, and then took the contents, police said.

The same man has also broken into commercial buildings, where he damaged mailboxes and stole their contents, police allege.

Investigators also say the man is using stolen credit cards.

Police have released images taken from security camera footage of their suspect. He is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5'10" with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.