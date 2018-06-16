Stolen pickup truck hits 2 Peel police cruisers in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say vehicle has sustained damage to its front end
Peel Regional Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that hit two of its cruisers early Saturday in Brampton.
It is not known if the crash injured any officers.
The vehicle fled the area of Bovaird Drive East and MacKay Street North after the crash at about 1 a.m., according to a tweet from police.
Police said the vehicle is a white F250 with the Ontario Licence plate number AB15219.
The vehicle sustained damage to its front end, police said.
If anyone comes across the vehicle, he or she is urged to call 911.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> Officers attempting to locate a stolen vehicle that struck two police cruisers and fled from the area of Bovaird Dr and MacKay St in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>. Vehicle is described as a white F250 with Ontario license plate AB15219. Will have front end damage. If observed call 911.—@PeelPoliceMedia