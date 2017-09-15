Thunder the dog was stolen last week. He is deaf and partially blind. (Toronto Police Service)

A 16-year-old Pomeranian dog that is completely deaf and partially blind was stolen from its owner early last week and its owners as well as police are hoping the public can help find it.

On Friday, singer-songwriter Jann Arden tweeted that she would add $500 to the reward offered for the dog's safe return in addition to the $200 offered by the dog's owners.

On Monday last week, Thunder was tied to a bench while the person walking it went inside of a store. When they returned, the dog was missing.

Thunder is a tan-coloured Pomeranian who does not respond to his name due to his disability.