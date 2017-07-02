Toronto police is asking for help finding Princess, a therapy dog stolen from outside a McDonald's in the Bloor Street W. and Ossington Avenue area.

The stolen teacup Chihuahua was unclipped from her harness at around 2 a.m. Sunday while her owner was grabbing food, according to police.

Ashley-Victoria Martineau, the dog's owner, says she suffers from PTSD and depression. Martineau says she relies on Princess for her wellbeing.

Princess is described as six pounds, with medium-brown hair with blonde stripes. She was wearing a pink body harness when she was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).