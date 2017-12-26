Toronto police are on the alert for a 16-metre trailer carrying "an extremely large quantity of veal" that was apparently stolen from a North York parking lot some time on Christmas Day.

The refrigerated trailer wasn't attached to a cab, so Toronto Police Service spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said they're "not exactly sure" how the meat thief transported the spoils, valued at about $30,000.

The stolen meat comes encased in packaging from veal wholesaler White Veal Meat Packaging Ltd. The trailer itself is white with the company logo on the side — a blue "W" and the name "White Valley."

Toronto police don't often investigate cases of veal theft, Douglas-Cook said.

Police are asking the public for help in locating the trailer and its contents. "We're hoping someone will recognize the trailer," Douglas-Cook said, and suggested the meat might be sold on the sly.

She asked that shoppers keep an eye out for suspiciously good deals on veal. "You know — just in case someone's having a Boxing Day special in a parking lot somewhere," she said.

The veal would have been packaged like this, Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday. (TPS)

