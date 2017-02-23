Sydney Lia planned on working on her golf swing once she flew home for the holidays, but when her $5,000 custom clubs never made it to baggage claim, she started to get teed off.

"It wasn't much of a vacation," she said.

The 20-year-old freshman, who is on a golf scholarship at Queen's University of Charlotte in North Carolina, was flying Air Canada to her parents' house in Timmins, Ont. on Dec. 15.

Before her connecting flight from Toronto, the airline told her the clubs couldn't go on the plane because the flight was overweight. They assured her they would be on the next one, then the next one.

"After hearing that excuse a couple times, we started to think something was a little fishy," Lia said.

Angelo and Shelly Lia, the parents of Sydney (centre), contacted Peel Police when they spotted their daughter's $5,000 custom golf clubs for sale on Kijiji. (Shelly Lia )

Her concerned parents jumped on the phone with Air Canada's baggage services hotline and sat through endless loops of automated voices to no avail.

On Jan. 2, Lia's 20th birthday, the young golfer got a real surprise. Her father spotted the missing clubs for sale in a Kijiji ad based out of London, Ont. It was dated Dec. 16, the day after Lia's travelled home.

"We were getting ready to head out to dinner and my husband says, 'I found the clubs,'" recalled Lia's mother Shelly, who describes Air Canada's performance in this case "below par."

The seller was only asking $1,000 for the customized clubs. The posting boasted they would make a "great Christmas gift."

Angelo Lia came across this Kijiji ad selling his daughter's $5,000 customized clubs for $1,000 online and alerted police. (Angelo Lia)

"Honestly, I felt a little sick to my stomach," Shelly said. "I was in shock. How did these clubs get there?"

The Lias reported the theft to Peel Regional Police, since Pearson Airport falls under their jurisdiction.

Police called the phone number on the posting and set up a meeting with the seller on Jan. 10.

'Honestly, I felt a little sick to my stomach' - Shelly Lia

"The seller produced the golf clubs and they're easily identifiable because the victim did provide us with serial numbers," Const. Harbinder Sohi told CBC Toronto.

Police arrested the seller during the meeting, which took place just outside the GTA.

The 38-year-old accused is from London, Ont., and has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Sohi confirmed the would-be seller does not work for any airline or at Pearson Airport, and was a passenger travelling through Pearson at the time the golf clubs were there.

"As far as our investigation is concerned, it does not appear to be a large-scale theft ring that's involved here. It's an isolated incident," he said.

Peel Regional Police Const. Harbinder Sohi told CBC News a 38-year-old man from London, Ont. has been arrested in connection with Lia's stolen golf clubs. (Paul Smith/CBC )

Lia's clubs are currently being held as evidence. Sohi said they will likely be returned next week.

In the meantime, Lia has been using an old set for her golf competitions.

"Golf is a very mental game," Lia said. "Not having my clubs made me lose a lot of confidence in what I was trying to do and what I was trying to fix."

The Lias have recently forked out thousands to buy new customized clubs.

CBC Toronto received the following statement from Air Canada via email on Wednesday: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and we have offered the customer $2,030 as a goodwill gesture, which they will be able to keep even once the clubs are returned."

Airline passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs, founder of Facebook Group AirPassengerRights (Canada) says Air Canada should compensate the Lia's for $5,000 worth of lost baggage, not $2,000. (AirPassengersRights (Canada))

But on the back of the cheque the Lias received from the airline is this statement: "In consideration of my claim filed against Air Canada, by cashing or endorsing this cheque I hereby give full and final release and discharge of this claim to Air Canada."

Air passenger rights activist Gabor Lukacs isn't impressed.

"They basically wanted to trick the passengers into depositing a cheque for $2,000, therefore giving up their claims," he told CBC Toronto.

He said the airline's "act of goodwill" is required by law once items are lost for more than 21 days, and Lukacs is pushing Air Canada to compensate the Lias for the full $5,000.

He explained the standard liability amount for a lost bag is around $2,000, but under the Montreal Convention, which governs the liability of airlines for damage, delay, and loss of baggage on international itineraries, there is an exception if crime is involved.

"Stealing a passenger's belongings, or allowing the theft to happen in an area that is not exposed to the public, surely falls under willful misconduct," he said.

It is not clear from where exactly the clubs were taken.

Air Canada said they cannot comment on this specific case, as it's before the courts. But when CBC Toronto asked general questions about their storage and security protocols and how the public could get access to checked baggage, the airline did not respond.

"Canada is the land of no consequences for the airlines and this must change," Lukacs said.