Police search for 2 suspects who stole a dog in Oakville

Police west of Toronto say they're looking for two suspects involved in the alleged theft of a 14-week-old dog outside a restaurant.

Halton Regional Police say the pair, in their 20s, who are believed to have driven off in an SUV

The Canadian Press ·
Halton Regional Police are looking for two people who stole a 14-week-old dog outside a restaurant in Oakville, Ont. (CBC)

Halton Regional Police say that on Thursday night a man and a woman allegedly stole the black and white dachshund from outside "Ritorno" in Oakville, Ont.

Police say they're looking for two people in their 20s who are believed to have driven off in a white SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

