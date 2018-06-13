Police investigating report of stolen Banksy painting from show unauthorized by artist

Toronto police are investigating a report of a stolen Banksy piece from a Toronto exhibit curated by one of the artist's former agents.

Police received a report Saturday about a possible stolen painting from the Sterling Road exhibit, where the $35-million The Art of Banksy exhibit is debuting as part of a larger North American run.

The exhibit, by curator Steve Lazarides, was not endorsed by the artist himself and was set to open Wednesday.

Both Lazarides and his publicist refused to confirm the report or comment on the investigation.

The exhibit was set to consist of 80 of the artist's pieces and comes with a ticket price of $35, charged by Live Nation and Starvox Exhibits.

Asked earlier what the ultra anti-capitalist artist might think of audience having to pay to see his work, Lazarides told CBC News earlier this week he felt the artist would prefer his work be on display than stored away in a collector's basement somewhere.

Police have so far released no further details other than to say 11 Division is investigating.