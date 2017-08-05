Thousands of revellers flooded Toronto's streets with vibrant costumes and the festive sounds of celebration for 50th Caribbean Carnival Saturday.

Over a million people visit from near and far every year and the atmosphere of today's milestone parade was as colourful as ever. The day started with a few rain showers, and a few feathers got wet, but spirits weren't dampened. 

CBC's Bruce Reeve captured these images.

