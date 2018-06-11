Starbucks anti-bias training is 'Racism 101' and will accomplish little, writer says
Andray Domise says training doesn't go far enough, employees need to confront biases
Anti-bias training being provided by Starbucks to its employees in Canada on Monday is really "Racism 101" and the global coffee giant should have looked at work done by community activists when it drew up its curriculum, says a Toronto writer.
Andray Domise, a contributing editor at Maclean's Magazine, says the curriculum that Starbucks has published online is oriented toward feelings, not action, and will likely serve to create confusion instead of clarity.
Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations on Monday afternoon for training on race, bias and inclusion.
Domise said he would like to say "it's a start," but noted that racism has had centuries to oppress people and the Starbucks anti-bias training will do little.
"My first reaction was: I hope this is not a joke. And when I had a look at their training materials and I found out it was going to be a one-day training, I thought: this absolutely is a joke," Domise said.
"My opinion on that hasn't changed at all."
Anti-black racism advocates could have given precise direction to Starbucks, he added.
'I don't think we need proof that racism exists,' Domise says
"What I saw was very a basic racism 101 conversation," he said.
"It wasn't an anti-racism training. It seemed to me like a training that teaches people: 'Hey, racism exists.' I don't think we need any more proof that racism exists. I don't think we need to sit down and have conversations explaining to people that this is a thing that happens. We know it happens.
"If you're a black person and you walk around in black skin in North America, you know racism is a thing that exists."
In a letter to customers, Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said the training will involve sharing experiences, listening to experts, reflecting on the realities of bias in society and talking about how employees can create public spaces where everyone feels like they belong.
In his letter, Conway called the incident "reprehensible" and said the training isn't just about what happened in Philadelphia, but about humanity and making sure all customers feel safe and welcome.
The training sessions at the Canadian Starbucks stores were slated to begin at 3 p.m.
In late May, 8,000 U.S. locations were shut for an afternoon for similar training.
Domise said Starbucks could have taken a page from Toronto educator Roopa Cheema, who has a master of education in social justice education from the University of Toronto focusing on anti-colonialism and anti-racism.
She holds lectures and discussions on race, power and privilege.
She offers a four-hour presentation as a "primer to understanding how white supremacy, anti-Blackness, and anti-Indigeneity operate and function in our society."
Domise said Starbucks needs to engage in more than just public relations to ensure its stores are welcoming of all peoples and cultures.
With files from Muriel Draaisma, Adrian Cheung, The Canadian Press