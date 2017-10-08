A boy in his late teens is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in the playground of an East York park on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to Stan Wadlow Park, near Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, for a report of a stabbing at about 8:45 p.m.

A caller told police that two or three males were in the playground when they were confronted by a larger group, Const. David Hopkinson said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims, suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said one was in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious condition. Both were taken to a trauma centre, where the first victim died of his injuries.

Entire park taped off

Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said both boys were in their late teens.

Three people are in police custody.

Toronto police have taped off the entire park as officers collect evidence. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Staff Sgt. Allen Love, of Toronto police's 54 Division, said the entire park is taped off as officers investigate.

"We're still looking for evidence. We have to do a walk through of the park so it's closed off," Love said.

No roads, however, are closed in the area.