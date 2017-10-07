One person is without vital signs after a stabbing in the playground of an East York park Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called at 8:45 p.m. to the Stan Wadlow Park in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

A caller reported that two or three males were in the playground when they were confronted by a larger group, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two victims. One, a male, is in life-threatening condition. The extent of the injuries to the second victim are not yet known, Hopkinson said.

The victim's ages are also not yet known.

Police say three people are in custody, but officers remain in the area and the investigation is ongoing.