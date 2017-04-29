Toronto police say they have arrested and charged two men after a stabbing outside a bar on Queen Street East.

The men, both 25, have been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the stabbing near The Stone Lion pub, 1958 Queen St E., at Kenilworth Avenue, about 2:38 a.m.

Sidhu said an argument occurred inside the bar, carried on outside and turned physical.

A man was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

John Farren, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man was taken to hospital.