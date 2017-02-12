Toronto police are searching for three women after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the stabbing on Sherbourne Street near Gerrard Street East at about 3:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hopkinson said the suspects are described as three white women. He could not confirm whether the victim knew her attackers.