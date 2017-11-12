A man and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a stabbing last month near a Scarborough school that left three boys with serious injuries.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police are still seeking a boy, 16, as a person of interest in the case.

The stabbing occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, near David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Brimley Road, according to a police news release. The school is near Rushley Drive.

Police say a group of boys was sitting on a wall, talking to each other, when they were confronted by two males on a motorcycle.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute was put in a hold and secure the afternoon of the stabbing as police investigated. One of the victims, a teen boy, 17, is a student at the school. (Facebook)

The rear passenger got off the motorcycle, approached the boys and pulled out a knife he had under his clothing. That male then stabbed a boy from the group, investigators say.

Two boys, friends of the victim, tried to stop the attack. A larger group, who came to the aid of the males who had been riding the motorcycles, attacked the friends.

The larger group of attackers held the boys down while one of the males stabbed them several times, police say.

3 victims all taken to hospital

The males on the motorcycle and the larger group that helped them then fled from the scene.

"It was quite a scene when police arrived," Sidhu told CBC Toronto.

All three victims, two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital. At the time, two were in life-threatening condition because they sustained several stab wounds. All three are out of hospital.

"They are all okay now as a result of medical attention," she said.

Shortly after the stabbing, the Toronto District School Board confirmed that the 17-year-old victim was a student at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute.

The school was placed under a hold-and-secure that afternoon as officers investigated.

Accused are age 17 and 19

Three days after the stabbing, a boy, 17, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous to the public peace, carry concealed weapon and failure to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court last month.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace and two counts of fail to comply with recognizance.

He was expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.