One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Scarborough

A man is dead and another man is in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed near a Scarborough bar early Saturday.

Both men were found lying on the ground outside a bar on St. Clair Avenue East east of Midland Avenue, according to Toronto police.

Police were called to the scene at 2:05 a.m. When they arrived, both men were in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics took the men to hospital, one of whom was taken in an emergency run. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is not known if the condition of the other man has changed.

Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police have no suspect information.

Officers have taped off the scene. They are now interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing for video footage.

No ages of the men have been released, but paramedics said one man is believed to be 20s and the other is believed to be in his 30s.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.