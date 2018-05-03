Skip to Main Content
Person stabbed after a fight breaks out near North York high school

Notifications

Person stabbed after a fight breaks out near North York high school

Around 3:20 p.m., police say they got a call about a stabbing near Ètienne Brûlé Secondary School on Banbury Road.

1 person has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say they are on the scene near the school investigating the incident. (Shutterstock)

Someone was stabbed near a high school in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Around 3:20 p.m., police say they got a call about a stabbing near Ètienne Brûlé Secondary School on Banbury Road.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto the caller alleged there was a group of 10 to 15 males fighting. The caller told police someone pulled out a knife, and a person in the group was stabbed. 

Toronto paramedics say they have transported one person with minor injuries to a local hospital.

Police are on the scene investigating. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us