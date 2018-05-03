Person stabbed after a fight breaks out near North York high school
1 person has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics say
Someone was stabbed near a high school in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Around 3:20 p.m., police say they got a call about a stabbing near Ètienne Brûlé Secondary School on Banbury Road.
Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto the caller alleged there was a group of 10 to 15 males fighting. The caller told police someone pulled out a knife, and a person in the group was stabbed.
Toronto paramedics say they have transported one person with minor injuries to a local hospital.
Police are on the scene investigating.
