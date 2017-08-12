A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed downtown early Saturday.

Paramedics received a call about the stabbing near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard at about 2:40 a.m., Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.

They found the man with stab wounds and rushed him to hospital.

The age of the man was not immediately available.

Toronto police officers interview potential witnesses after the stabbing. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

2 others injured in stabbing in east end

Paramedics said a stabbing on Friday night near Danforth and Jones Avenues left two other people slightly injured.

Rodgers said both victims were male. One is an adult while the other is a teen. He said paramedics received a call about the stabbing at 8:35 p.m., and the injuries were considered minor.

The area is near the Taste of the Danforth, a street festival that runs until Sunday.