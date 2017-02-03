A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a Scarborough residence.

Police said they were called to the residence on Zaph Avenue, near Ellesmere Road and Meadowvale Road, just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Toronto paramedics rushed him to hospital with serious, and possibly life-threatening, injuries. The victim's condition was stable, however, according to paramedics.

Police have arrested a man in his 20s, but said they are still investigating what led to the stabbing.

It wasn't immediately clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the residence.